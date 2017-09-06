10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. IRMA ROARS THROUGH CARIBBEAN

Heavy rain and powerful winds lash Puerto Rico as the hurricane, packing 185-mph winds, stays on course for a possible direct hit on south Florida.

2. WHO’S REACHING ACROSS THE AISLE

Trump blithely overrules his party’s congressional leaders to cut a deal with Democrats to fund the government and raise the federal borrowing limit.

3. POPE HOPING TO FOSTER HEALING

Francis receives a spirited welcome to Colombia as he begins a five-day visit aimed at helping heal the wounds and divisions left by Latin America’s longest-running armed conflict.

4. WILDFIRE SCARS BELOVED COLUMBIA GORGE

Oregonians are mourning the devastation of the scenic gorge’s day trails, swimming holes and dozens of crystalline waterfalls.

5. MANSON FOLLOWER GRANTED PAROLE

The California board’s decision to release Leslie Van Houten now goes through a review process in which the governor could reverse it.

6. WHICH INDEPENDENCE MOVEMENT IS PROGRESSING

Voters in the prosperous Catalonia region will be asked to choose in less than a month if they want to secede from Spain.

7. SPHERE SCULPTURE HAS NEW HOME

The 25-ton bronze sphere damaged by the collapsing World Trade Center is now at its permanent home overlooking the rebuilt site in lower Manhattan.

8. HOW CANCER DIAGNOSTICS ARE IMPROVING

Scientists are developing a pen-like probe to help surgeons tell right away if they have removed all of a patient’s cancer cells, rather than having them wait for lab results.

9. PATS, CHIEFS READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL

New England will hoist its fifth Super Bowl banner before its game against Kansas City, the NFL’s season opener.

10. AT OPEN, AN ALL-AMERICAN FINAL FOUR

For the first time since 1981, all the women’s semifinalists at the U.S. Open — Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens, CoCo Vandeweghe and Madison Keys — are American.