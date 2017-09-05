Survey points to decade-high growth for the eurozone

LONDON (AP) — A closely watched survey is showing that the eurozone economy is headed for its best year of growth for a decade.

Financial information firm IHS Markit said Tuesday that its purchasing managers index — a broad gauge of economic activity — was unchanged at 55.7 points in August. Anything above 50 indicates expansion.

Though output growth in the third quarter is slightly down on the second quarter, the firm said the single currency bloc, which is made up of 19 countries, is on course for growth of 2.1 percent this year, its highest since 2007, when the global financial crisis flared.

Meanwhile, the firm said price increases are edging higher, which could prompt the European Central Bank to rein in its stimulus in October.