LEADING OFF: Marlins leave ahead of Irma, Red Sox-Yanks flap

STORM PLAN

With Hurricane Irma bearing down on South Florida, the Miami Marlins are allowing families of players and staff to travel with the team on its upcoming road trip. After hosting Washington, the Marlins leave on a seven-game swing to Atlanta and Philadelphia.

“If you had your kids here and you’re leaving on a trip, it’s not the best feeling to leave your family somewhere,” manager Don Mattingly said.

PENALTY PENDING?

Major League Baseball is looking into allegations levied by the New York Yankees that Boston used a high-tech scheme to steal signs from their catchers. Commissioner Rob Manfred says he wants to get the matter resolved quickly. In the meantime, there’s sure to be plenty of debate over what the penalty should be if the first-place Red Sox are found guilty — a fine, a draft pick, forfeiture of wins?

YOU GUYS AGAIN

Cubs lefty Jose Quintana tries to beat Pittsburgh for the second time in a week when he starts at PNC Park. He pitched six innings last Wednesday as the NL Central leaders topped the Pirates at Wrigley Field. Quintana is 5-3 with a 4.50 ERA since being acquired from the White Sox.

BACK TO WORK

Mets right-hander Matt Harvey will be on short rest when he faces last-place Philadelphia, his second start since a long stint on the disabled list. The former ace was tagged for seven runs and eight hits in two innings Saturday at Houston during the first game of a doubleheader that left New York with an opening in the rotation Wednesday. Harvey had been sidelined since June 14 with a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder. “We took into account the fact that he only threw 78 pitches the other day. He wants to get back on the mound. We don’t think there’s a significant medical risk to him at this point,” general manager Sandy Alderson said. “His success or failure is more about his velocity, command and getting his confidence on the mound back.” Harvey is 4-4 with a 5.97 ERA in 14 starts and the Mets are hoping to see signs that he can be effective next season.