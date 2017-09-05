Gifts from a friend or bribes? Sen. Menendez trial to begin

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Opening statements are set to begin in the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend.

The trial will examine whether the New Jersey Democrat lobbied for Florida ophthalmologist Dr. Salomon Melgen’s business interests in exchange for political donations and gifts.

The indictment also alleges Menendez pressured State Department officials to give visas to three young women described as Melgen’s girlfriends.

Menendez has vehemently denied the allegations and both men have pleaded not guilty.

The trial is scheduled to get underway Wednesday in Newark.

A conviction could potentially alter the makeup of a deeply divided U.S. Senate. If Menendez is convicted and forced to step down before New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie leaves office in January, the Republican would pick his replacement.