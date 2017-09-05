Amazon launches African-American video-on-demand service

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is launching Brown Sugar, a subscription video-on-demand service that features what it calls the biggest collection of the baddest African-American movies of all time.

Brown Sugar offers films such as “Shaft,” ”Cotton Comes to Harlem,” ”In the Heat of the Night,” ”Cleopatra Jones,” ”Crash,” ”Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip,” ”Car Wash” and more. The films are all commercial-free and unedited.

The service also includes complete seasons of Bounce TV network original series including “Saints & Sinners” and “Mann & Wife,” as well as “Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce.”

Brown Sugar is operated by Bounce, the African-American network.

Amazon Prime members can purchase a Brown Sugar subscription directly for a free seven-day trial. After that, it costs $3.99 per month.