Kenya officials say fresh presidential polls on Oct. 17

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s electoral commission has announced that fresh presidential elections will be held on Oct. 17.

The chairman of the electoral commission, Wafula Chebukati, issued a statement Monday saying that the new elections will be in just over 40 days following the Supreme Court’s ruling last week to nullify the results of the Aug. 8 polls which gave victory to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The court ruling said that new elections must be held within 60 days.

Kenya’s Supreme Court annulled the elections saying that the commission had committed irregularities in adding up the votes cast.

President Uhuru Kenyatta criticized the court decision, calling the judges “crooks,” but said he would win again in the second elections.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for the electoral commission to be disbanded.