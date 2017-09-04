China’s Xi slams unwillingness to combat climate change

XIAMEN, China (AP) — China’s president has warned that the world economy faces growing risks and uncertainties from countries turning inward on trade and resisting combating climate change.

Xi Jinping didn’t refer to the United States, although President Donald Trump has said trade pacts are a threat to American jobs and has decided to pull the U.S. out of the Paris agreement on climate change.

Xi spoke Tuesday as he opened a dialogue among members of the BRICS group of large emerging economies and leaders of five other developing countries.

He pledged $500 million to help developing countries deal with challenges such as famine, refugees, climate change and public health.

Xi also told the other leaders that China will provide other developing nations with 40,000 training opportunities in China in the coming year.