Chappell grabs last spot to make Presidents Cup team

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Kevin Chappell made his first Presidents Cup team by a fraction of a point, and he needed a lot more help that he realized.

Chappell earned enough FedEx Cup points from the Dell Technologies Championship to earn the 10th and final spot over Charley Hoffman. The top 10 automatically qualify for the matches, which start Sept. 28 at Liberty National.

Hoffman closed with a 68 and tied for 40th. Chappell appeared to have it locked up until he stumbled on the back nine, recovered with a birdie at No. 16 and then caught a bad lie in loose turf that led to bogey on the par-5 18th.

Chappell only secured enough points when Russell Henley bogeyed two of the last three holes, which slightly improved Chappell’s position in the tournament.