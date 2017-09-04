Angels use AL-record 12 pitchers, top A’s 11-9 in 11 innings

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels employed an American League-record 12 pitchers on Labor Day, and Kole Calhoun hit a two-run triple in the 11th inning Monday to beat the Oakland Athletics 11-9.

Fernando Salas (1-0), the ninth Angels pitcher, tossed a perfect 10th for the victory. Keynan Middleton came in as the third pitcher of the 11th and got his third career save as the Angels tried to move up in the wild-card race. The A’s have lost seven in a row.

Three Angels pitchers didn’t record an out. The 12 pitchers overall topped the previous AL mark of 11 done four times, most recently by Tampa Bay in 2013. The Colorado Rockies set a major league record by using 13 pitchers in 2015 during a 16-inning game.

Angels star Mike Trout fouled a ball off his lower right leg in the 11th but stayed in the game after being checked by manager Mike Scioscia and a trainer.

Matt Olson homered twice for Oakland, including a tying, two-run drive with two outs in the ninth against Blake Parker.

Blake Treinen (1-3) gave up Calhoun’s go-ahead hit.

Martin Maldonado hit two home runs for the Angels, his second multihomer game this season. Luis Valbuena added a three-run drive.

Albert Pujols had three hits and drove in a run. He has 12 RBIs over his last five games and 23 in the past 21.

While Los Angeles starter Parker Birdwell didn’t get a decision while pitching into the fourth, the Angels improved to 14-2 in his outings this year.

Khris Davis hit a three-run double and Bruce Maxwell added an RBI single in the first inning to A’s starter Chris Smith a nice cushion. But Smith couldn’t hold the lead, and has surrendered 10 home runs over his last five starts.

A’s hitting coach Darren Bush was ejected in the fifth after Matt Chapman was called out on strikes.

GOING THE DISTANCE

The Angels’ last four games have gone: 4 hours, 33 minutes, 4:09, 3:49 and 4:38 Monday.

HELPING HAND

Angels pitcher Jesse Chavez made a thoughtful pregame gesture on his way to the field for warmups: He carried a load of food for Diamond Level concession worker Connie Burgin, who called the former A’s player a “sweetie.” She said she didn’t ask for assistance, he kindly offered.

“He’s the best,” Scioscia said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Bud Norris threw a bullpen session as he works back from his second stint on the disabled list with right knee inflammation. He could be activated as soon as Wednesday when eligible. … 3B Yunel Escobar took some swings as part of his rehab from a strained right oblique. … The Angels claimed RHP Dayan Diaz from the Astros and designated for assignment RHP Daniel Wright to clear room on the 40-man roster. Diaz was optioned to rookie-level Orem.

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn, on the DL since Aug. 23 with a bruised pitching hand, might not play again this season given the bone bruise is deep enough it’s comparable to a fracture. Blackburn is set to compete for a rotation spot in spring training 2018, manager Bob Melvin said.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Garrett Richards (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the year five months to the day after an April 5 outing at Oakland in which he strained his right biceps muscle in his season debut.

Athletics: RHP Kendall Graveman (4-4, 4.54) had a no-decision against the Angels on the road his last time out in a 10-8 loss last Wednesday.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball