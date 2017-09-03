Talk of the Town – No Time to Spare Animal Rescue & Sanctuary and American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri

Share this: Facebook

NTTSARSis a non-profit 501(c)(3), no kill, volunteer rescue that is dedicated to providing a better life for homeless, abused and neglected animals. NTTSARS is run solely by volunteers to help save animals and prepare them to become a family companion. NTTSARS is dedicated to caring for these animals in our communities through adoption, provide a sanctuary, cruelty investigation and community awareness.Our chat with the Red Cross was regarding Hurricane Harvey. The devastation in Texas has several thousand Red Cross volunteers there helping victims of flooding get shelter & helping in rescue operations.