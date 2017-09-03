Novak Djokovic’s wife gives birth to their second child

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Reports in Serbia say Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena has given birth to a baby girl, their second child.

The Blic daily said Sunday the pair has named the baby Tara. The 30-year-old Serb is also father to a three-year-old boy, Stefan.

Djokovic’s former coach Boris Becker congratulated the couple on Twitter, saying “Wonderful news from Jelena /Novak!!!”

The 12-time Grand Slam champion has skipped the US Open and has opted to sit out the rest of the 2017 season because of an elbow injury.

The former top-ranked Djokovic has said he will return to action at the start of 2018, having retired from Wimbledon during his quarterfinal against Tomas Berdych.