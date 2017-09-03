Mayor says Houston ‘open for business’ despite huge hurdles

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s mayor insists that America’s fourth-largest city is “open for business,” but major disasters that Harvey created are by no means resolved.

Areas are still under water, people are not yet in their homes, and the storm caused billions in damage to repair.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says much of the city is hoping to get back on track after Labor Day, and the city can function and recover at the same time.

One worry, of further explosions at a damaged chemical plant, lessened after officials carried out a controlled burn Sunday evening of highly unstable compounds at the Arkema plant in Crosby. Three trailers had previously caught fire after Harvey’s floodwaters knocked out generators.

Other issues across the region: too much water still in houses, no water to drink.

___

