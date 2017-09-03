Enthusiastic Trump meets with storm victims

HOUSTON (AP) — An upbeat and optimistic President Donald Trump has visited victims of Harvey and tried to buck up their spirits.

He toured a Houston mega-shelter housing hundreds of displaced people Saturday and he briefly walked the streets lined with soggy, discarded possessions. Trump was congratulating officials on an emergency response still in progress. And he told reporters that he’s seen “a lot of love” and “a lot of happiness” in the devastation the storm left behind. He loaded relief supplies into vehicles, patted storm victims on the shoulder and declared the work “good exercise.”

The trip, to Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, was Trump’s second to survey Harvey’s wake and a chance for the president to strike a more sympathetic tone after an earlier trip to talk largely to first responders.