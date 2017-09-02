Post-Harvey problems plague Texas as funerals for dead begin

HOUSTON (AP) — One week after Harvey roared into the Gulf Coast, residents of a Texas city struggle with no drinking water, fires continue to erupt at a stricken chemical plant and funerals begin for some victims.

People waited in a line that stretched for more than a mile to get bottled water after the municipal system failed earlier this week in Beaumont, Texas, home to almost 120,000 people.

In Crosby, near Houston, thick black smoke and towering orange flames shot up Friday after two trailers of highly unstable compounds blew up at Arkema, a flooded chemical plant. It was the second fire there in two days.

President Donald Trump is set to visit the region devastated by Harvey for a second time Saturday.