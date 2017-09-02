Kershaw strong in return, Dodgers snap skid with 1-0 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw was sharp in his first start in five weeks, holding the San Diego Padres to two hits in six innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers won 1-0 on Friday night to snap their season-high five-game losing streak.

Kershaw (16-2) hadn’t started since July 23, when he was pulled after two innings with a strained lower back that landed him on the disabled list.

The lefty ace was strong despite the layoff. He allowed only two singles, including a leadoff infield base hit by Manuel Margot, while striking out seven and walking none.

Kershaw improved to 3-0 against San Diego this season and 17-6 lifetime. He’s won a career-high 12 straight decisions, the longest active streak in the majors. He hasn’t lost since May 1.

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 36th save. Three relievers threw three hitless innings.

The Dodgers, who have MLB’s best record at 92-41, snapped their longest losing streak since April 2016.

San Diego rookie Dinelson Lamet (7-6) pitched well, other than giving up three singles in the sixth, when the Dodgers scored the game’s only run. He allowed one run and six hits in six innings while striking out 10 and walking three.

Lamet allowed singles to Justin Turner and rookie Cody Bellinger opening the inning and retired the next two batters before Chase Utley hit an RBI single to center.

Turner had three hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: SS Corey Seager didn’t play due to a sore right elbow

UP NEXT

Dodgers: The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday as the result of a rainout on May 7. L.A.’s scheduled starters are RHP Brock Stewart (0-0, 3.38), who will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and RHP Yu Darvish (2-1, 3.13)

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard (6-13, 4.96) and RHP Jordan Lyles (0-2, 6.94) are San Diego’s scheduled starters.