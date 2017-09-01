To snare radical cleric, NYPD reached far beyond city limits

NEW YORK (AP) — A radical Islamic cleric once jailed in England is behind bars again because of an unusual investigation that took New York City police officers far beyond their jurisdiction: to the Middle East.

The international sting that led to the arrest of Adbullah el-Faisal in Jamaica last week was pulled off by the NYPD without the involvement of the FBI or federal prosecutors, and without the target ever setting foot in New York.

Many details of how the investigation unfolded are still secret, but an indictment filed in Manhattan said an undercover NYPD officer connected on social media with el-Faisal.

El-Faisal is accused of trying to recruit the officer to become a medic for the Islamic State militant group.

He remains in custody in Jamaica pending extradition.