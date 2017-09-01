The Latest: Russia considering next move in spat with US

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on a diplomatic spat between the United States and Russia (all times local):

___

11:15 a.m.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow still has to study the United States’ decision to shut its consulate in San Francisco before considering any possible retaliation.

The U.S. move, announced on Thursday in Washington, came in reaction to Russia’s decision to make the United States cut its number of diplomatic staff in Russia.

Speaking at Russia’s top diplomacy school on Friday, Lavrov said Moscow would react to the decision once it has finished analyzing it.

Lavrov defended Russia’s decision to cut U.S. diplomatic staff as reciprocal reaction to the U.S. expelling Russian diplomats last December.

___

1:15 a.m.

Escalating a diplomatic tit-for-tat, the United States abruptly ordered Russia on Thursday to shutter its San Francisco consulate and close offices in Washington and New York, intensifying tensions between the former Cold War foes. Washington gave Moscow 48 hours to comply.

The Trump administration described its action as retaliation for the Kremlin’s “unwarranted and detrimental” demand in August that the U.S. cut its diplomatic staff in Russia.

The closures on both U.S. coasts marked perhaps the most drastic diplomatic measure by the United States against Russia since 1986, near the end of the Cold War, when the nuclear-armed powers expelled dozens of each other’s diplomats.