Well Labor Day weekend is here, which means it’s the unofficial end of summer. Broadway had a great summer, but Bud and Kelly are upset that they never made it to the pool. All that’s left now is the dog swim!
Tagged with: bud and broadway Dog Swim labor day New Country 92.3 FM pool summer SWIMMING