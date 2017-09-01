In Harvey’s wake, shelters spring up in unlikely places

HOUSTON (AP) — Lots of unlikely places have been turned into shelters for Hurricane Harvey victims: a ballpark, a gas station, a bowling alley.

But surely the one with the most comfortable sleeping arrangements must be the Gallery Furniture showroom, just outside Houston.

Forty-seven-year India Jackson can’t help but marvel at the silky pillowcases, the $1,000 mattresses, and the atrium with its live ocelot and colorful parrots.

She is sleeping on a nice Tempur-Pedic even better than the one she has at home.

Says Jackson: “I might not want to go home.”