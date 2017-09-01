GOP ability to dismantle health law expires at month’s end

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ability of Senate Republicans to dismantle the Obama health care law with just 51 votes will expire at the end of the month.

That’s the word from Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. At issue is a special filibuster-proof process for repealing the 2010 law. Sanders says the Senate parliamentarian has ruled the special process will expire when the fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

Senate Republicans pulled the plug on their Obamacare repeal effort in July, after falling short in a key vote. It’s languished since, despite President Donald Trump’s call for senators to keep trying.

The ruling by Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough is likely the final nail in the coffin, since it means Republicans would have to revive the effort and wrap it up in just a few weeks.