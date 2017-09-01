Florida State answers reports alleging academic favoritism

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State University once again finds itself answering allegations of academic fraud involving the football program.

The New York Times on Friday reported that six players on the 2013 National Championship team received special treatment in online courses. The university said in an email to The Associated Press that an independent investigation found no wrongdoing.

The case is a major part of Mike McIntire’s book “Champions Way: Football, Florida, and the Lost Soul of College Sports,” which will be released Tuesday.

Christina Suggs, a former teaching assistant and doctoral student, said in the book that she felt extra pressure to give breaks to student-athletes taking hospitality courses.

The football program had 12 victories vacated in 2006 and ’07 due to cheating in an online music course involving 61 student-athletes in 10 sports.