Saturday, September 2, 2017
AP Top News at 1:06 a.m. EDT
2017-09-01
Post-Harvey problems plague Texas as funerals for dead begin
Trump asks for $7.9 billion down payment for Harvey relief
‘Dreamers’ decision weighs on Trump as announcement nears
AP source: Mueller team has draft letter on Comey firing
NKorea missile fear sets pre-emptive strike debate in Japan
California braces for severe heatwave through Labor day
Utah officer who arrested nurse over blood test put on leave
Judge tosses most serious charges in Penn State frat death
What’s on US astronaut’s wish list after 9 months in space?
The Latest: Sharapova through to US Open round of 16