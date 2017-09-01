AP source: Mueller team has draft letter on Comey firing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators is in possession of a letter that President Donald Trump wrote, but did not send, that laid out a rationale for firing FBI Director James Comey.

That’s according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. The New York Times first reported the letter.

The letter was drafted before the May 9 firing of Comey. On that day, the White House released a different letter from Deputy Attorney General Attorney Rod Rosenstein that cited the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation as a basis for Comey’s firing.

The Justice Department provided the letter in recent weeks. A Justice Department statement says the department has been fully cooperative with Mueller’s investigation.