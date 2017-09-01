AP source: Browns to release QB Osweiler, still pay him $16M

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the moves says the Cleveland Browns will release quarterback Brock Osweiler, who will be paid his $16 million this season.

Osweiler will be cut along with veteran guard John Greco, kicker Cody Parkey and defensive lineman Xavier Cooper when the team trims its roster to 53 on Saturday, said the person who spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is still finalizing decisions.

Osweiler came to Cleveland in March via trade from Houston. The Browns did not have any long-term plans for him but gave him a chance to compete for a starting job this summer.

Osweiler was beaten out by rookie DeShone Kizer. The Browns will also keep quarterbacks Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan.

