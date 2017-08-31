The Latest: Nice signs midfielder Nampalys Mendy on loan

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on European soccer transfers (all times local):

___

9:55 p.m.

Central midfielder Nampalys Mendy has returned to former club Nice on a season-long loan from Leicester.

The 25-year-old Frenchman joined Leicester last season after it was crowned Premier League champion.

He was signed as a replacement for N’Golo Kante — who joined Chelsea — but was hindered by injury and made only four league appearances as Leicester struggled.

Mendy is a former Nice captain and has played 110 league games for the club.

___

7:30 p.m.

Premier League newcomer Brighton has signed Argentine defender Ezequiel Schelotto from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

The 28-year-old Schelotto signed a three-year contract at the south-coast England club. Schelotto has also previously played for Inter Milan.

Brighton is in the top flight for the first time since 1983.

___

6:55 p.m.

Inter Milan has signed France under-21 forward Yann Karamoh from Caen on a two-year loan deal with the option to buy.

Karamoh progressed through the ranks at Caen and made 35 league appearances last season, scoring five goals.

Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Southampton were reportedly interested in Karamoh.

The 19-year-old’s contract at Caen was due to expire at the end of next season but he signed a new deal before completing his move to Inter.

Karamoh, who was born in the Ivory Coast, has scored one goal in two matches for France’s under-21 side.

___

6:35 p.m.

Teen sensation Kylian Mbappe has joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan from Monaco with a view to a permanent signing.

PSG says an agreement is already in place for the 18-year-old Mbappe to sign a deal through 2022 at the end of the season.

Mbappe is the latest player from last season’s title-winning Monaco side to leave, following the departures of attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), full back Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), forward Valere Germain (Marseille), and defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (Chelsea) for about 160 million euros ($190 million).

___

6:30 p.m.

Jadon Sancho will take the Borussia Dortmund jersey given up by Ousmane Dembele after the England youth international joined from Manchester City.

The 17-year-old winger will wear the No. 7 jersey at Dortmund following Dembele’s move to Barcelona for at least 105 million euros ($125 million).

Sancho is set to gain the first-team experience at Dortmund which he was lacking at City.

Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc says Sancho is “one of the greatest talents in European football,” adding that “we are convinced that we can help this very young player continue to develop his game and become a real asset for our team.”

___

6:15 p.m.

Forward Nicolas De Preville has joined Bordeaux from Lille on a four-year deal.

No financial details were given.

The 26-year-old Frenchman is a versatile forward who can play on either flank or through the middle.

He scored 14 league goals in 30 games last season and has two in four so far.

De Preville left Lille with a reminder of his ability, scoring with a curling shot from 25 meters (yards) out against Angers last weekend.

It was his fifth league goal from outside the penalty area in 2017 — more than any other player in Ligue 1.

___

4:15 p.m.

Portugal winger Nani has joined Lazio from Valencia on a season-long loan with the right to buy.

No financial details were given by the clubs, but reports in Italy say Lazio will pay Valencia 3.5 million euros ($4 million) for the initial loan and then 8 million euros ($9.5 million) if the move is made permanent. There could be a further 3 million euros ($3.5 million) in bonuses.

Nani has spent a year at Valencia following stints at Sporting Lisbon and Fenerbahce after his departure from Manchester United in 2014.

The 30-year-old has played more than 100 times for Portugal, winning the European Championship in 2016.

___

4 p.m.

Police forces in England are using the final day of the transfer window to get an important message across.

They are taunting Arsenal in the process.

Thames Valley Police and Dorset Police sent Twitter posts on Thursday, warning soccer fans not to check their phones for updates on any deadline-day transfers if they are driving their cars.

Then came the Arsenal teasing.

Dorset Police said “you’ll have twice as many points (on the driving license) as Arsenal if we catch you doing it at the wheel.” On a similar theme, Thames Valley Police said drivers will “end up with more points than Arsenal” if they get caught using their phones.

Arsenal has three points from its opening three games of the Premier League season after back-to-back losses, to Stoke and Liverpool.

___

3:30 p.m.

Central midfielder Giannelli Imbula has joined French club Toulouse from Stoke on a season-long deal.

The 24-year-old Frenchman failed to shine in the Premier League after joining Stoke for a club-record fee from FC Porto two seasons ago.

Prior to joining Porto, Imbula had a good spell with Marseille for two seasons, playing 66 games in the French league.

___

3:10 p.m.

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has joined German team Wolfsburg on a season-long loan deal.

The Belgium international was set to be the fourth-choice striker at the Premier League club this season, behind Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanki.

Origi was signed from Lille in 2014 and spent a season back on loan at the French club before scoring 21 goals in 77 appearances for Liverpool over two years. He was never a regular starter, though.

Also, Watford signed Greece goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis on loan from Udinese and Burnley brought in Bermuda striker Nahki Wells on a permanent deal from newly promoted Huddersfield.

___

2:05 p.m.

Portugal winger Renato Sanches has joined Swansea on season-long loan from Bayern Munich in one of the most improbable signings in Europe’s transfer window.

Sanches won the Young Player of the Tournament award at the European Championship last year after helping Portugal win its first major soccer title. Weeks earlier, he had joined Bayern on one of the richest contracts in Bundesliga history for a transfer fee that could climb to about $90 million.

The dreadlocked winger was being talked up as the natural heir to Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s national team, but he wasn’t a regular for Bayern last season.

Swansea manager Paul Clement likely played a big role in the move for the 20-year-old Sanches, having been assistant coach at Bayern during the first half of last season.

___

12:50 p.m.

Ivory Coast right back Serge Aurier has completed his move to Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain.

The transfer was held up because there were complications with Aurier securing a work permit because he was sentenced to two months in prison last year for resisting arrest after leaving a Paris nightclub.

Aurier appealed against the sentence and never went to prison. PSG had to leave him out of its Champions League squad for a match against Arsenal in London last season because he was refused entry because of the ongoing case.

The 24-year-old Aurier played 57 league games for PSG, scoring twice, after joining from Toulouse, initially on loan in 2014. He won two league titles, three French Cups and three League Cups.

___

12:05 p.m.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has left Arsenal after six years to join Premier League rival Liverpool for an initial fee of 35 million pounds ($45 million).

The 24-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain allowed his Arsenal contract to enter its final season after rejecting offers of a new deal, and had been linked with a move across London to Chelsea.

Facing the prospect of losing Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free transfer next year, Arsenal decided to cash in and Liverpool announced his transfer on Thursday on a “long-term” deal.

___

7:30 a.m.

Algeria says it has given winger Riyad Mahrez permission to leave the national squad to “formalize his transfer to his new club.”

Mahrez handed in a transfer request at Leicester days after the end of last season. Leicester rejected bids from Italian team Roma over the offseason. Mahrez, English soccer’s player of the year in the 2015-16 season, has played in Leicester’s first three games of the Premier League.

Mahrez was with Algeria ahead of games against Zambia.

___

6 a.m.

It’s the final day for soccer teams in England, France, Germany and Italy to sign players this year.

After Thursday, the next chance they will have to strengthen their squads is in January.

The transfer window closes on Thursday at 1600 GMT in Germany, and at 2200 GMT in England, France and Italy.

Spanish clubs have an extra day to complete player recruitment, with the transfer deadline not until 2200 GMT Friday.

___

More AP soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer