Protesters erect golden statue of Supreme Court president

JERUSALEM (AP) — Members of a right-wing religious group in Israel have erected a golden statue of the Supreme Court’s president in protest of the court’s “dictatorship.”

Police removed the statue of Miriam Naor put up outside the court overnight and questioned individuals suspected of involvement, but said no criminal activity was suspected.

A member of Derech Chaim, which advocates Jewish religious law in Israel, tells Israel’s Channel 10 that the statue was a protest against the court becoming “the ruler of the state.”

The act of protest came on the heels of a Supreme Court ruling that Israel could not incarcerate migrants for more than 60 days in a bid to pressure them to leave, but could expel them to a third country. Israeli Cabinet members blasted the court’s decision.