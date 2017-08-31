German jobless rate rises slightly in August to 5.7 percent

BERLIN (AP) — German unemployment rose slightly in August but the labor market remained strong, according to the last jobless report before September’s election.

The Federal Labor Agency said Thursday that the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.7 percent in August from 5.6 percent in July, with 2.55 million people out of work. That was some 27,000 more jobless than in July but nearly 140,000 fewer than the same time last year.

When adjusted for seasonal factors, jobless numbers fell 5,000 and the rate was unchanged at 5.7 percent.

Heading in to September’s election, Chancellor Angela Merkel has been touting her government’s record on reducing the jobless rate to post-reunification lows.

If elected to a fourth term, she’s pledged to work toward full employment — a rate below 3 percent — by 2025.