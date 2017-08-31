Eric Church To Release 122 LIVE Songs

62 shows Over 200 hours worth of music Over 2,200 songs Nearly a million fans Thanks for letting me Hold My Own A post shared by Eric Church (@ericchurchmusic) on May 30, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Big news for Eric Church fans, who posted a video to Facebook with announcement that read, “61 Days in Church.” There was then another at the end saying, “Relieve the Holdin’ My Own Tour available Friday.”

We got the meaning shortly after the release from NashCountryDaily.com, that he’s going to release 122 live songs through Apple Music.. but not all at once. The first 30 will be available for streaming tomorrow, with more songs being released over the next two weeks. It should also be noted that there won’t be a physical release of the album, but on September 15th he’ll be releasing the songs on other streaming platforms.

