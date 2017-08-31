Average US mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2017 low of 3.82

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week. It was the fifth straight weekly decline for the benchmark 30-year rate, which again reached a new low for the year.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages fell to 3.82 percent from 3.86 percent last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.46 percent. It averaged 3.65 percent for all of last year.

The rate on 15-year, fixed-rate home loans dipped to 3.12 percent from 3.16 percent last week. Those loans are popular with homeowners refinancing their mortgages.