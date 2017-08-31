Open
Close
Friday, September 1, 2017
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:55 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:55 a.m. EDT

Federer edges Youzhny in 5 sets at US Open; Nadal needs 4

No. 2 Ohio State pulls away to beat Indiana 49-21

AP source: WR Hopkins agrees to 5-year extension with Texans

Sabathia calls Red Sox ‘weak’ for bunting; Yankees win 6-2

Tebow plans to play in Mets’ system in ’18, callup uncertain

Votto homers, gives bat, jersey to 6-year-old cancer patient

At the US Open, Sharapova sniping practically a sport itself

Zach Randolph faces misdemeanor marijuana charge in LA

Keller says Pulisic could command $100M transfer fee

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.