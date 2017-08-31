Thursday, August 31, 2017
AP Top International News at 12:13 a.m. EDT
2017-08-31
Iraq says Tal Afar ‘fully liberated’ from Islamic State
Pakistan verdict on Bhutto assassination angers supporters
Former presidential hopeful in Rwanda said to be in custody
AP Exclusive: China accuses outspoken tycoon in US of rape
Boats carrying fleeing Rohingya sink in Bangladesh; 26 dead
French labor law changes will make it easier to hire, fire
Filipinos accused of links to Marawi siege ordered freed
UN nuclear agency rejects Iran’s stance on military sites