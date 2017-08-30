N. Korea threatens S. Korean reporters over book review

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has vowed to execute reporters from two South Korean newspapers, saying they insulted the country’s dignity while reviewing and interviewing the British authors of a book about life in the isolated country.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday carried a state court statement expressing anger over the descriptions of North Korean lives as increasingly capitalist. It also objected to the translated title of the South Korean edition as “Capitalist People’s Republic of Korea.”

The North hasn’t directly threatened the British authors although it says their book “viciously defamed and distorted” the country’s realities.

North Korean propaganda is often filled with odd and extreme threats. In June, it vowed to execute South Korea’s former president and her spy chief over an alleged plot to assassinate its leadership.