Mariners bolster staff, get RHP Mike Leake from Cardinals

SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners acquired right-hander Mike Leake from the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league infielder Rayder Ascanio as Seattle tries to bolster its beleaguered starting rotation during the AL wild-card race.

The Mariners are without James Paxton, Felix Hernandez and Hisahi Iwakuma due to injuries and have struggled to get five innings out of their starters for most of the past month. Seattle has had just 16 starts of at least six innings in 43 games since the All-Star break.

Leake has been one of the most durable starters in the National League but has not been at his best since the break. Leake is 7-12 with a 4.21 ERA for the season, but since the All-Star break is 1-5 with a 6.90 ERA in nine starts since July 14.

“Mike gives us an experienced starter that will help us as we navigate our way toward a playoff spot this season,” Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “As one of the most durable starters over most of the last decade, he’ll be a valuable addition for not just the near future, but for seasons to come.”

Dipoto said the plan is for Leake to make his first start for Seattle sometime this weekend when the club returns home to play Oakland.

This was the second trade between the clubs this summer. Seattle previously traded for Marco Gonzales, who has been part of the rotation struggles for the Mariners. Seattle also acquired cash and $750,000 in international slot money as part of the deal.

Leake is not a short-term rental. He is under contract through the 2020 season with an option for 2021. Leake signed an $80 million, five-year deal before the 2016 season.

