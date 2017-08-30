Gunman kills deputy, wounds 2 from California Highway Patrol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — One law-enforcement officer was killed and two others wounded when a gunman carrying a high-powered rifle shot through the door of his hotel room, then leapt out over a balcony and led police on a brief chase.

He was captured minutes later when he crashed and was wounded by responding officers Wednesday.

Hotel guests were trapped in their rooms for most of the day as police methodically cleared the area and confirmed no other gunmen stayed behind in the hotel room.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said Deputy Robert French died from a gunshot wound to his side. Jones says French was a well-known and respected 21-year veteran of the department who was involved in training rookie officers.