Amid floods, Astros to return home Saturday to face Mets

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros are coming home and will open a three-game series against the New York Mets on Saturday.

The Astros had to relocate their series against the Texas Rangers this week to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, because of catastrophic flooding in the area in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The Astros will return to Houston on Thursday night after their game against the Rangers.

“With the cooperation of the mayor’s office, we are going to play baseball at Minute Maid Park this weekend,” Astros president Reid Ryan said. “Along with mayor Sylvester Turner, we hope that these games can serve as a welcome distraction for our city that is going through a very difficult time. We hope that we can put smiles on some faces.”

The Mets series was scheduled to begin on Friday, but instead a Saturday doubleheader is planned and the finale is Sunday. The Astros have a 10-game road trip after that.

This week is the second time Houston has had games moved to a neutral location because of a hurricane. In the wake of Hurricane Ike in 2008, MLB moved two scheduled home games with the Chicago Cubs to Milwaukee, about 95 miles from Chicago, effectively making the contests home games for the Cubs. Chicago won both of those games, with Carlos Zambrano throwing a no-hitter in the first one.

The Astros lost the opener of their series against the Rangers 12-2 on Tuesday night in front of a crowd of just 3,485.

