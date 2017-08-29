‘The Elephant Man’ playwright Bernard Pomerance dies at 76

NEW YORK (AP) — The playwright best known for the Tony Award-winning play, “The Elephant Man,” has died. Bernard Pomerance was 76.

Longtime agent Alan Brodie says Pomerance died Saturday of complications from cancer at his home in Galisteo, New Mexico.

“The Elephant Man” was based on a true story and has been frequently revived since its 1979 New York debut.

On Broadway, such diverse performers as David Bowie and Mark Hamill eventually followed the mesmerizing Philip Anglim in the title role. Billy Crudup starred in a 2002 revival, and Bradley Cooper led one in 2014.

“The Elephant Man” examines the life of John Merrick, an extremely disfigured but indomitable man who becomes a celebrity in Victorian London.