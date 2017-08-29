Merkel calls on Turkey to release jailed German citizens

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling on Turkey to release German citizens swept up in the aftermath of a failed coup attempt, calling their imprisonment “unjustified.”

Turkey has arrested about 10 Germans in recent months on charges the German government considers dubious.

Mentioning German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel and several others by name, Merkel told reporters Tuesday, “our demand is very clear: those people who are in prison should be freed.”

The arrests have contributed to worsening relations between Berlin and Ankara, which have also been strained by other issues.

Merkel says “this is a very complicated phase of our relationship” with Turkey.

She says “we would like better relations, but that has something to do with the fulfillment of the principles of the rule of law.”