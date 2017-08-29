Open
Close
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » Experts say decision on Houston evacuations was complicated

Experts say decision on Houston evacuations was complicated

Houston’s mayor keeps facing questions about his decision not to order an evacuation of the notoriously flood-prone city ahead of Harvey’s arrival.

Instead, Mayor Sylvester Turner remained resolute in his advice to residents since the storm made landfall on Friday: hunker down at home.

Experts said evacuating is a complicated decision with major ramifications, and none interviewed by The Associated Press second-guessed Turner. Harvey intensified quickly after reaching hurricane status midday Thursday and making landfall the next night, leaving a tight timeframe for relocations.

The George R. Brown Convention Center nearly doubled its expected capacity of 5,000, with people seeking refuge from the waist-deep waters that had neighborhoods resembling lakes.

The situation is reminiscent of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when officials drew criticism for not ordering an evacuation sooner.

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.