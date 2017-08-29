AP Top Sports News at 12:35 a.m. EDT
2017-08-29
’16 champ Kerber exits at rainy US Open; Federer edges teen
University of Houston postpones weekend games amid flooding
Astros, Rangers arrive in Florida emotional and distracted
NFL teams have 90-man rosters for preseason finales
Stanton’s 51st ties August HR mark, but Nats beat Marlins
Study says widespread doping ahead of 2011 worlds in Daegu
Leaner Ovechkin makes early debut at Caps’ summer workouts
Bundy throws 1-hitter, streaking Orioles beat Seattle 4-0