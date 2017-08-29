Wednesday, August 30, 2017
AP Top News at 12:50 a.m. EDT
2017-08-29
The Latest: Town scrubs game; football players clean school
Crippled Houston watches dams, levees; forecast offers hope
NKorea leader urges more missile launches targeting Pacific
Haunted by Katrina’s memory, Louisiana now faces Harvey
Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch opens doors as shelter
Trump offers flag-waving optimism in visit to Harvey’s path
Teen mass shooting suspect was searching for ‘inner peace’
Contestant flies herself to Miss America competition