10 Things to Know for Today

1. ‘I’M REALLY WORRIED ABOUT HOW MANY BODIES WE’RE GOING TO FIND’

Officials in Houston acknowledge the reality that fatalities linked to Harvey could soar once floodwaters recede from one of America’s most sprawling metropolitan centers.

2. TRUMP HEADS TO HARVEY-RAVAGED TEXAS

The president is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government’s response to a natural disaster.

3. HOW HARVEY WILL DIFFER FROM KATRINA

Flood damage from Houston’s hurricane is likely to be as bad as New Orleans’ a dozen years ago, but insurers will pay homeowners far less this time because many don’t have coverage.

4. PYONGYANG FIRES MISSILE IN AGGRESSIVE TEST

In a first, North Korea fires a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials say.

5. BACKED BY ITALY, LIBYA ENLISTS MILITIAS TO STOP MIGRANTS

The policy has helped bring a dramatic drop in migrant traffic the past two months but some in the Libyan security forces and among activists fear the deal only strengthens militias.

6. WHY TRUMP’S CABINET IS IN A QUANDARY

Members are struggling with whether to rebuke or defend the president when he makes hard-to-defend comments such as his response to white nationalism in Charlottesville.

7. ‘MYANMAR’S JOAN OF ARC’ FACING CRITICISM

When it comes to human rights, Aung San Suu Kyi’s veritable silence has defenders saying she can’t risk alienating a military which could oust her government. Critics question whether she has forsaken her democratic ideals.

8. MEDICARE TO FOOT BILL FOR EXERCISE THERAPY

Older Americans hobbled by leg pain caused by clogged blood vessels will have a new option when the government starts paying for them to exercise on treadmills at medical clinics.

9. CHILD MARRIAGE INCREASING IN CIVIL WAR-TORN SOUTH SUDAN

The government and aid agencies say conflict-driven poverty and severe food insecurity are pushing people to extremes.

10. SHARAPOVA’S BACK

The five-time major champion beats No. 2-seeded Simona Halep at the U.S. Open, her first Grand Slam match since a 15-month doping suspension.