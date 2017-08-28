The Latest: European, African leaders meet on migration

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on migration into Europe (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain have started meeting in Paris with African counterparts to find ways to curb illegal migration across the Mediterranean to European shores.

The leader of Libya’s internationally-backed government, Fayez Serraj, is taking part, along with the EU foreign policy chief and presidents of Niger and Chad.

According to French diplomatic officials, the goal of the meeting is to produce a common “roadmap” that would define priority actions on migration routes. The officials spoke anonymously because they were not allowed to speak ahead of the meeting.

One issue to be addressed is helping Libya and other countries of Africa’s Sahel region to fight human smuggling. Another is developing a resettlement policy for migrants who appear to fulfill criteria for obtaining asylum in Europe.

— By Sylvie Corbet.

2:45 p.m.

European Union funding is being looked at as a potential tool for ending the dependence of some local economies in Africa on migrant trafficking.

Italy’s interior ministry hosted a meeting of interior ministers from Libya, Chad, Niger and Mali on Monday to discuss strategies for foiling the human traffickers who have sent hundreds of thousands of migrants toward Europe.

The migrants are often put on unseaworthy vessels and are brought to Italy when they are rescued at sea. But unlike refugees, economic migrants aren’t eligible for asylum.

The ministers said in a statement that the United Nations refugee and migrant agencies need to help Niger and Chad set up migrant reception centers since those countries lie along trafficking routes.

They also say the agencies need to improve existing reception centers in Libya, where some migrants have reported being beaten, malnourished and tortured.

This item has been corrected to show that Italy’s interior ministry hosted the meeting, not the foreign ministry.

1 p.m.

Greek authorities say two people believed to be migrants who crossed the border from Turkey illegally have been killed after being hit by a passenger train in northeastern Greece.

Police said Monday the two were hit in the Evros border region Sunday night by a train traveling between the city of Alexandroupolis and Dikaia. Their nationalities were not immediately known.

A police official said the two men had been walking along the tracks when they were hit. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as an investigation was ongoing, said the train driver told authorities he didn’t see the two until the train hit them.

Migrants crossing into Greece along the land border often use train tracks as a guide to get to a town or city.

European and African leaders are meeting in Paris Monday to discuss ways to curb illegal migration.

9 a.m.

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain are meeting with African counterparts to find ways to curb illegal migration across the Mediterranean to European shores.

As a key transit point, troubled Libya is expected to be a key subject of Monday’s discussions convened by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The leader of Libya’s internationally-backed government, Fayez Serraj, is taking part, along with Germany’s chancellor, the prime ministers of Italy and Spain, the EU foreign policy chief and presidents of Niger and Chad.

Merkel said ahead of the meeting that she wants more support for Libya’s coast guard and a “migration partnership” with Niger to inhibit migrant smuggling.

The leaders will also discuss security cooperation, and the European leaders will then hold separate talks focused on EU matters.