Judge: Lynyrd Skynyrd film violates 3-decade-old agreement

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge in New York says a film created with help from a former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer violates a “blood oath” surviving band members made not to exploit the band’s history.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet was unsealed Monday. It blocks distribution of the film, “Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash.”

He ruled in favor of two founders of the band and the widow of lead singer and songwriter Ronnie Van Zant, who died in the 1977 crash.

In the 1970s, the band rode the popularity of classics like “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird” to stardom.

Earlier this year, the band’s founders sued Cleopatra Records Inc. and Cleopatra Films, along with drummer Artimus Pyle.

Cleopatra attorneys plan to appeal.