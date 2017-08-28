German business group criticizes UK stance in Brexit talks

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s main business lobby group is criticizing the British government for what it says is an unclear stance on Brexit as Britain and the European Union head into a new round of divorce talks.

The two sides embark on their third round of talks this week. On Monday, the head of the Federation of German Industries — an influential group in the EU’s biggest economy — said that “appreciable progress can hardly be expected.”

Dieter Kempf said that there doesn’t appear to be a single agreed British government position. He added that British proposals on customs arrangements after it leaves the EU would require “disproportionately high bureaucratic effort” and are impractical for companies.

Kempf said that the U.K. must make clear statements on the terms of its withdrawal.