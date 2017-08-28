Former Baylor coach Art Briles takes CFL assistant job

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League have hired former Baylor coach Art Briles to be an assistant.

The team announced the move Monday via Twitter. Hamilton is off to an 0-8 start and recently made a coaching change, hiring longtime NFL and college coach June Jones. Briles was named assistant head coach offense.

The 61-year-old Briles was fired last year by Baylor after an investigation by a law firm found that over several years the school mishandled numerous sexual assault allegations, including some against football players. The school has already settled at least two Title IX lawsuits against it.

Briles has acknowledged making mistakes and apologized for some “bad things that went on under my watch.” Briles was 50-15 in five seasons at Baylor.