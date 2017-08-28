China merging state-owned energy giants

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says it will merge two of its biggest coal and power companies amid a campaign to make state industry that dominates the economy more efficient and profitable.

The merger announced Monday will bring together Guodian Group, a utility operator with interests in coal, with Shenhua Group, the world’s biggest coal producer.

Beijing is in the midst of a marathon campaign to make state companies that dominate industries including coal, power, steel and chemicals more efficient through mergers.

The government also is trying to shrink a bloated Chinese coal industry and shrink a supply glut that has depressed prices, but Monday’s announcement gave no indication whether Guodian and Shenhua plan to reduce production.