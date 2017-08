Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest



The mission of Globalwise Communities is to inspire interpersonal behavior change for better outcomes, using learnable and applicable skills.Hope Animal Rescues mission is one of compassion for the homeless and rehabilitation for the physically and mentally abused. Our goals are to promote spay/neuter, stop the use of gas chambers to kill our homeless pets, and to educate people on how to treat all animals with respect and dignity.