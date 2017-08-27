Chiefs’ Spencer Ware tears knee ligament, could miss season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs running back Spencer Ware could require season-ending surgery after tearing one ligament in his right knee and damaging another during Friday night’s preseason game in Seattle.

Ware had an MRI on Saturday that revealed the extent of the injury.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Sunday that Ware tore the posterior cruciate ligament, an injury that itself is not always season-ending. But Burkholder said Ware also damaged the lateral collateral ligament, and the combination of injuries will likely require surgery.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed that third-round draft pick Kareem Hunt will be the starter for the season opener on Sept. 7 at New England. Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller will likely serve as backups.

___

