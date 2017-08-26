Belgian prosecutors open ‘terror’ probe over knife attack

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian prosecutors say they have opened an “attempted terrorist murder” probe after a knife-wielding man was shot dead by troops in Brussels.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Saturday that the man was known to police for assault charges, but no previous terror-related offenses.

The suspect allegedly attacked three soldiers from behind with a knife in central Brussels Friday evening, shouting “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great.”

The statement said he was shot twice, and that two soldiers received superficial wounds. The man was also carrying a fake firearm and two copies of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.

The statement says he was around 30 years old and Belgian of Somali origin. Authorities searched his home in Bruges overnight. Prosecutors declined to provide further details.