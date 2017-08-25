The Latest: US to probe claims of Somali civilians killed

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The Latest on a deadly military raid in Somalia (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

The U.S. military says it will look into claims that several civilians, including children, were killed in a U.S.-backed operation by Somalia’s army.

A statement by the U.S. Africa Command says it is aware of the “civilian casualty allegations” and is conducting an assessment into the situation.

The deputy governor of Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region says the raid by foreign and Somali forces on a farm killed 10 civilians, including three children. The bodies have been displayed in the capital, Mogadishu.

Somalia’s information ministry says eight al-Shabab extremists were killed in the operation and no civilians were harmed.

___

7:55 p.m.

The U.S. military confirms it was supporting Somali forces in an operation in an area where a local official says 10 civilians, including three children, were killed.

The U.S. Africa Command gives no further details on Friday’s operation. The U.S. this year has stepped up military efforts against the Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab.

The deputy governor of Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region says the joint raid by foreign and Somali forces on a farm killed the civilians. The bodies were displayed in the capital, Mogadishu.

Somalia’s information ministry says eight al-Shabab fighters were killed in the operation and that no civilians were harmed.

___

5:30 p.m.

A Somalia official says a raid by foreign and Somali forces on a farm has killed 10 civilians, including a child.

Ali Nur Mohamed, the deputy governor of Lower Shabelle region, told reporters in the Somali capital that the farmers were killed “one by one” after soldiers stormed the farm in Barire village on Friday.

He says a child and a woman are among the dead. He calls the attack a “real genocide.”

It is not clear which foreign forces are blamed for the attack. The U.S. military has stepped up efforts this year against the Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab, often in support of Somali forces.

The U.S. Africa Command did not immediately respond to questions.

Somali officials have displayed the victims’ bloodied bodies in the capital, Mogadishu.